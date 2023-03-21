Zimbabwe: Have Tea Together, Charumbira Tells Mnangagwa, Chamisa

20 March 2023
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Chief's Council president Chief Fortune Charumbira has called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa to find each other for the betterment of the country.

Speaking at the burial of Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume's mother in Masvingo over the weekend, Chief Charumbira called for dialogue between the two leaders.

"Engaging in violence is being stupid, have you ever heard Chamisa fighting anyone or have you ever heard Chamisa and Mnangagwa throwing stones at each other. Why do you fight, when you fight they won't be fighting.

"When MPS are in Parliament they share the same restaurant freely conversing but this side when you talk to someone from another party you are labeled a sellout. What kind of politics is that when your leaders engage each other in Parliament. Stop hating each other to destroy the country.

"A beautiful country is whereby we move together peacefully without hate. Politicians united and I urge my young brother (Chamisa), people have suffered because of divisions. You and Mnangagwa are brothers, what stops you from having tea together. Brothers should have tea together. Each of you will bring his own tea bags, his own sugar, cup and electric kettle what we only need is electricity which I believe is not a threat, then we move on," said Chief Charumbira

He added "Whether you like it or not whoever assumes leadership needs unity among citizens for the country to move forward. We may fight but at the end nothing comes to fruition. We need to move forward in peace and I need to assist in this process."

While calling a dialogue between the two leaders, Charumbira put a tribal template and spin to it, saying Karangas must work together as the new political elites to resolve the current crisis, both Mnangagwa and Chamisa are of the Karanga tribe.

