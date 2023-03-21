Kenya: 'I Am Fit to Play' - Defender 'Cheche' Defends His Harambee Stars Inclusion

Nairobi — Harambee Stars defender David 'Cheche' Ochieng has defended his inclusion in the national team Harambee Stars, saying he is fully fit and ready to play if given an opportunity.

Ochieng's call up has been harshly criticized especially bearing the fact that he didn't play for most parts of the first leg of the FKF Premier League, before rejoining Mathare United.

The defender played for Posta Rangers for most of last season and only rejoined Mathare United in the mid-season transfer window.

But, Ochieng says he is good to go and feels in good shape, contrary to the belief of many.

"I have played four games now with Mathare and they have been against big teams; Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Sofapaka and Bandari and anyone who has been in the field can't talk about my performance. They saw the games," Ochieng said.

He added; "Personally I feel good and if I am selected, I am ready because I am senior enough to know when I am not fit to play a game."

Ochieng had been handed a recall by Firat into the national team for the World Cup qualifiers against Mali, Uganda and Rwanda before Kenya suffered an international blackout following the FIFA suspension.

The defender now also hopes to play a part in Stars' friendly match against Iran next week in Tehran and believes it will be a good match for the team to gauge itself.

"Iran is a good team and most of us saw them at the World Cup. Playing against such a team is always good for the national team. Of course we want to win matches and do well for Kenya because this will have an effect on the ranking," noted the defender.

This will be Kenya's first international match since November 2021.