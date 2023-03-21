Kenya: 'It Started in the DMs' - New Recruit Scriven Explains Surprising Call to Harambee Stars Squad

Nairobi — New Harambee Stars recruit Alfred Scriven says he is excited about the prospect of becoming a full Kenyan international and has explained how he was 'surprised' by a call up to the national team.

The 25-year old, born in Kenya to a Kenyan mother and an English father has spent the last eight years of his career in Norway. He lived in Kenya for 16 years.

"I was honestly caught by surprise. The coach sent me a message on Facebook and asked whether he could call me on WhatsApp. We spoke and he got straight to the point and asked me to come," Scriven explained.

He added; "I was shocked but I thought of it as a good opportunity. I have been trying to adapt since I came in. The boys have been good and kind so it has been easy to adapt."

Scriven moved to Norway in 2015 where he spent two years with Hallingdal, playing in the third and fourth tiers of Norwegian football.

He moved to Mjondalen IF in the Norwegian second tier in 2018, but spent the first two years playing for their second tier team in the fourth division.

He was then sent out on loan to Ull/Kisa and Asker in 2019 and 2020, Kisa playing in the first division and Asker in the second.

He ultimately joined second tier side Hodd in 2021. The forward now hopes to make his mark with the Harambee Stars.

"Right now I am just thinking about getting to know people and getting to know how we play then I can start thinking of commanding a place in the team," stated the striker.

Head coach Engin Firat says the forward brings to the squad an aspect that he has lacked in the FKF Premier League.

"He is a hard working player, very aggressive especially on the high balls. He is bringing something that I am missing in the team. The Kenyan league is a soft league and I have notices that we don't play physical here in Kenya. Every small thing is a foul," the tactician stated.