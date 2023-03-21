Mozambique: Mdm Open to Electoral Coalition

Maputo — The leader of Mozambique's second largest opposition party, the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM), Lutero Simango, told a Maputo press conference on Monday that he is willing to discuss an electoral coalition with other opposition parties, and with civil society organisations.

He said the MDM leadership has a mandate from the Party's National Council to discuss and decide upon coalitions.

But although, on paper, there are dozens of Mozambican opposition parties, in reality the only ones that matter are the MDM and Renamo. These are the only opposition parties represented in the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, and in provincial and municipal assemblies.

Hence, the only meaningful coalition would be between Renamo and the MDM, and there is no sign yet of Renamo offering the MDM places on its lists.

As for civil society organisations, it is true that independent citizens' groups can stand candidates in municipal elections. But, although the next municipal elections are scheduled for October, there is no sign yet of any citizen groups being formed.

Simango also insisted that elections for district assemblies must be held in 2024, as provided for under the Constitution.

President Filipe Nyusi has called for a nationwide reflection on the viability of district elections, and it is now clear that the ruling Frelimo Party does not want to hold these elections, at least not in 2024. Postponing the elections, however, would require a constitutional amendment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Supporters of the district elections have been quite unable to say what the district assemblies would do.

The danger is that, unless the Constitution is amended, in 2024 many voters will be faced with no fewer than five ballot papers - for the President of the Republic, for parliament, and for three Assemblies, the municipal, provincial and district assemblies. Since nobody knows what powers the district assemblies will have that are not already exercised by the municipal or provincial assemblies, there is clearly enormous room for confusion.

Simango suggested holding a debate over the entire process of decentralized government - in particular, he wanted to abolish the figure of Provincial Secretary of State appointed by the President. The Secretary of State, who is supposed to represent the central government in the province, could easily become an alternative pole of power to the elected provincial governor.

Simango wanted an urgent revision of fiscal policy in order to give the provincial governments the powers they need to raise money for the development of their provinces.

Simango also denounced the repression by the police on Saturday of peaceful demonstrators, who wanted to march in homage to the country's foremost rap artist, Edson da Luz (better known by his stage name, Azagaia), who died on 9 March.

Although the Maputo, Beira and Nampula municipal councils had authorized the marches, the police attacked and teargassed demonstrators in all three cities. Only in the central city of Quelimane did the police allow the march to go ahead.

Simango described the police behavior as "state terrorism', and expressed his solidarity with all those detained and injured on Saturday.