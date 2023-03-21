Mozambique and Brasil Cooperate in Civil Aviation

20 March 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican government intends to cooperate with its Brazilian counterpart in civil aviation, in order to acquire new techniques in flight safety and meet the recommendations imposed by international institutions in this field.

In order to meet the objective, according to Monday's issue of the Maputo daily "Notícias', the Mozambican Minister of Transport, Mateus Magala, and Brazilian ambassador, Ademar Seabra, recently met to discuss the institutional reinforcement of the Mozambican Civil Aviation Authority (IACM).

This initiative will pave the way for the exchange of knowledge and experience between institutions of both countries in the management and operational safety area.

Currently, intending to put the project into practice, a team of the Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC) is in Maputo to discuss the terms for cooperation with the IACM.

The government had promised that, by March this year, would announce deep reforms aimed at giving Mozambique Airlines (LAM) greater financial and operational sustainability, following the crisis that the company is facing.

