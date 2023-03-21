Rwanda Reaffirms Commitment to Promoting French Language

Education minister Valentine Uwamariya announced progress on a new initiative to promote the French language in Rwanda and emphasized government's commitment to promoting the language.

Speaking on the occasion of the International Day of La Francophonie on March 20, Uwamariya said the initiative, known as National Plan for the Teaching and Learning of French in Rwanda (Plan National Pour L'enseignement - Apprentissage du Français au Rwanda), aims to teach French at all levels of education, from primary school to university.

The project will cost Euros 10 million, with 60 per cent of funding coming from the French Development Agency (Agence française de développement), 25 per cent from the ministry, 5 per cent from the Embassy of France in Rwanda, and 10 per cent from other different partners (currently not specified), said the Minister.

Uwamariya said the National Plan for the Teaching and Learning of French in Rwanda also focuses on Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) with the help of the International Organization of the Francophonie (OIF) volunteers.

She emphasized that it also aims to refurbish the pedagogical approaches of teachers being trained, as well as those who are already working, to better teach French language.

Furthermore, Uwamariya noted that knowing the language and using it will play an important role in foreign affairs and diplomacy with other countries, all with the intention of enhancing Rwanda's economy.

"The International Francophonie Day highlights the significant presence of French in Rwanda, but it is crucial to ensure that the language is accessible to the entire population. Currently, there is a significant proportion of Rwandans who are not fluent in French, which is why it has been included in the education system as one of the official languages in Rwanda and the East African Community (EAC)," she said.

The Minister also stressed the importance of modernizing teaching methods to make French a practical tool for communication in international exchange contexts and encouraged French teachers to develop innovative teaching practices that cater to the specific needs of foreign language learners.

The International Day of La Francophonie is celebrated around the world, in French-speaking countries but also in those where the French language is less widespread. This year, the day celebrates Francophone cultural creation, its diversity, but also the need to promote its online access: its "discoverability".

In his speech, the French Ambassador to Rwanda, Antoine Anfré, emphasized the importance of the French language as a connection between France and Rwanda, and stressed the need to strengthen this link.

He also expressed his conviction that multilingualism is a great opportunity for Rwanda.

As Rwanda aspires to become a crossroads between English-speaking and French-speaking Africa, the Ambassador noted that while English is the language of instruction, French remains useful, particularly given the complicated relations with neighbouring country, DR Congo.

He believes that Rwanda has no choice but to maintain a long-term relationship with the DRC, and that French can facilitate exchanges, communication, and peace.

To support this initiative, the government is focusing on improving the pedagogical capacities of French teachers in Rwanda. Additionally, Anfré said, volunteers from the OIF, primarily from French-speaking African countries, are teaching French in major educational institutions across Rwanda.

Ildephonse Harerimana, a French teacher at TTC Kirambo in Burera district, explained that students' lack of prior preparation in French is a challenge.

"This makes it challenging to teach, as the language can feel new to them, and the material taught may be overshadowed by their familiarity with English," he said. "Additionally, the program and books used may not match the students' level, hence there is a need for tailored materials."

However, Harerimana is optimistic that the National Plan for the Teaching and Learning of French in Rwanda will improve the situation if well implemented.

On the occasion of the International Day of La Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary-General of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, addressed musicians, actors, film writers, and singers.

She emphasized the importance of their work in bringing to life the rich cultural diversity of the French-speaking world, and the immense creativity of its youth.

"Let us celebrate the diversity of Francophone cultures by placing them at the heart of our celebrations. Let us listen, watch, download, discover, and sing in harmony with the tempo and rhythm of the creations and imaginations of Francophone cultures, which are of inexhaustible richness," she said.

Mushikiwabo also called for increased government and private sector cooperation and financing to support these artists, whose dynamism contributes significantly to economic growth and employment.

She also emphasized the need for better networking and discoverability of cultural products and content, particularly in the digital realm, which has transformed modes of creation and consumption.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Vincent Biruta Tweeted: "On the occasion of the International Day of La Francophonie, we celebrate the 321 million French speakers around the world. Together, we are a force for cultural diversity."