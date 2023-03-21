Kenya: Odinga Declares Monday Protests Weekly

Nairobi — Opposition leader Raila Odinga has declared weekly protests on Mondays as clashes erupted between police and supporters demonstrating over the country's cost-of-living crisis.

"Every Monday there will be a strike, there will be a demonstration," he told crowds of chanting followers in Nairobi. "The war has begun, it will not end until Kenyans get their rights," Odinga announced in Eastleigh after his convoy was teargassed outside Serena Hotel as he led supporters to town.

He had earlier planned a "peaceful" march to State House but all roads leading there were blocked by heavily armed anti-riot police officers.