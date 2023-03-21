Kenya: Odinga Declares Monday Protests Weekly

20 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bernard Momanyi

Nairobi — Opposition leader Raila Odinga has declared weekly protests on Mondays as clashes erupted between police and supporters demonstrating over the country's cost-of-living crisis.

"Every Monday there will be a strike, there will be a demonstration," he told crowds of chanting followers in Nairobi. "The war has begun, it will not end until Kenyans get their rights," Odinga announced in Eastleigh after his convoy was teargassed outside Serena Hotel as he led supporters to town.

He had earlier planned a "peaceful" march to State House but all roads leading there were blocked by heavily armed anti-riot police officers.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.