Kenya: FIFA SG Samoura Concludes Brief Tour of Kenya

Nairobi — FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura has concluded a three-day visit to Kenya where she held meetings including with Sports Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke.

Samoura held talks with the Ministry over ways to improve the state of football in the country as well as government's role especially in terms of infrastructural development.

Kenya currently does not have a stadium passed fit to host any international matches by FIFA and among the discussions was how FIFA can leverage its expertise to help Kenya develop.

Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba earlier this year announced that Kenya will be bidding to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Samoura made a stop over in Kenya from Kigali, Rwanda, where she had attended last week's FIFA congress.

She first met with Football Kenya Officials led by Vice President Doris Petra and Secretary general Barry Otieno, coming a few months after Kenya's suspension was lifted by the world governing body.