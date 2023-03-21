Ugandan Security on High Alert as Protests Break Out in Kenya Over High Cost of Living

Ugandan security have said they are on high alert in case of any spillover effects following the break out of protests in Kenya over the high cost of living.

Addressing journalists on Monday, joint security spokesperson, Fred Enanga said they are closely monitoring the situation in Kenya and in case of any spill over, they are ready to swing into action to quell the protests.

"We are ready for any spillover effects that could arise out of the protests in Kenya. Like any other protest, there is always a potential of violence and for that matter we have contingence plans to address any security and safety concerns that may arise along our eastern border with Kenya,"Enanga said.

He said they are also keeping an eye on similar protests in South Africa which could also have an effect on happenings in Uganda.

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga recently rallied his supporters to come out in large numbers to take part in countrywide protests to demand that President William Ruto's government lowers the cost of living.

"I want Kenyans to come out in large numbers and show the displeasure of what is happening in our country," Ruto told supporters over the weekend.

The opposition leader pointed to the rising cost of several basic items including fuel, cooking oil, school fees and electricity.

In response, government said it would take a first stance over the demonstrations.

To prove this, on Monday morning, Kenyan police had started firing teargas as well as making several arrests as protests broke out in several parts of the country.

The Kenyan protests are reminiscent of the walk to work protests in Uganda by opposition leader, Dr. Kizza Besigye over rising cost of living in the country.