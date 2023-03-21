Kenya Airways Closes Kisumu, Johannesburg Booking Offices on Protests

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) yesterday closed its booking offices in Kisumu and Johannesburg due to anticipated demonstrations.

This comes after Azimio and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) announced simultaneous demos on Monday (today).

In a statement, KQ said booking services would be unavailable on March 20, 2023. However, it was to be opened tomorrow.

"All our other offices within our network including the Airport offices in Johannesburg and Kisumu will be operational, "said KQ.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga had earlier announced Monday, March 20, as a public holiday amid protest plans.

Odinga urged his supporters to come onto the streets after his calls for a reduction in the cost of living, among other issues.

Similarly, in Johannesburg, South Africa, the EFF called for demonstrations, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation.

"Our sincere apologies to any inconvenience caused by the closure of the offices,the safety and wellbeing of our employees and customers are of highest priority," the national carrier stated.