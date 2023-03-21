Tunisia: 'It Is Imperative to Avoid Tunisia's Economic and Social Collapse' - Josep Borrell

Tunis/Tunisia — "It is imperative to avoid Tunisia's economic and social collapse and to support the Tunisian people," the European Union High Representative of for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said at a press conference Monday.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to what is happening there," he stressed, calling the situation in the country "very, very dangerous."

Borell added that Tunisia is a neighbour and a close partner and "what happens there has an immediate impact on us.

Not only because it increases migration flows, but also because it creates more instability and insecurity in the MENA region, in the Mediterranean."

He therefore urged avoiding the country's economic and social collapse and to support the Tunisian people.

"We will continue paying close attention to the situation," the EU High Representative also said, adding he will ask two members of the Foreign Affairs Council to travel immediately to Tunisia in order to assess the situation and to come back with a report that "will guide our future steps."

The European official also underlined that the "rule of law, respect for human rights and key, important structural reforms on one side, and on the other side, the finalisation of the programme already agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), that has to be signed by the Tunisian President are indispensable."