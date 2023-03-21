Tunisia: Basketball - Bal Sahara Conference/ Day 4) - U.S. Monastir Defeat Rwanda Energy Group (84-79) and Qualify for Final Phase

20 March 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — US Monastir, defending champions, have qualified for the final phase of the Basketball Africa League, thanks to their win over Rwanda Energy Group, who also advanced (84-79), at a day 4 game of the Sahara Conference, played Monday night at the Dakar Arena, Senegal.

The other game of the group, played earlier in the afternoon, saw the Ivorians of Abidjan Basket Club win against the Nigerians of Kwara Falcons (79-76) and secure their qualification for the final phase, pending the last day scheduled Tuesday to know the fourth representative of the Sahara Conference in the final tournament to be held next May in Kigali, Rwanda.

In the previous three days, US Monastir secured two wins over Stade Malien (78-68) and Kwara Falcons of Nigeria (85-75) and conceded a defeat to the Ivorians of Abidjan Basket Club (74-90).

At the end of this 4th day, the Tunisian representative occupy the third place with 7 points, behind Rwanda Energy Group (8 points) and Abidjan Basket club (7 points) and are certain to be among the top four, even before their last game against AS Douanes of Senegal, scheduled for Tuesday (20:30).

AS Douanes are 4th (6 points) ahead of Stade Malien (6 points) and Kwara Falcons (5 points).

