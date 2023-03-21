Somalia: President Hassan Sheikh Attends Special Forces Passing Out Parade

20 March 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kampala — Somali President Hassan Sheikh along with his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni jointly presided over the pass-out of new SNA soldiers on Sunday.

In his address, the president praised the soldiers for standing up for the defense of the country and join their sisters and brothers in the frontlines of the war against Al-Shabaab.

Hassan Sheikh pointed out that the government's first priority is to rebuild and reform the National Army to achieve a quick victory in the current fighting and the re-liberation efforts.

The new soldiers showcased their their quality and the training they receive to the president during a parade at the special mission training center in Butiaba, Buliisa district.

Finally, President Hassan Sheikh thanked the Ugandan government for its selfless support to the people and the Somali government in this critical and transition time.

He also thanked the United Arab Emirates government for paying for the training of the troops in Uganda, which has contributed at least 6,000 soldiers to the AU mission [ATMIS].

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.