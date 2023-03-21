Somalia: President Hassan Sheikh Attends Special Forces Passing Out Parade

Kampala — Somali President Hassan Sheikh along with his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni jointly presided over the pass-out of new SNA soldiers on Sunday.

In his address, the president praised the soldiers for standing up for the defense of the country and join their sisters and brothers in the frontlines of the war against Al-Shabaab.

Hassan Sheikh pointed out that the government's first priority is to rebuild and reform the National Army to achieve a quick victory in the current fighting and the re-liberation efforts.

The new soldiers showcased their their quality and the training they receive to the president during a parade at the special mission training center in Butiaba, Buliisa district.

Finally, President Hassan Sheikh thanked the Ugandan government for its selfless support to the people and the Somali government in this critical and transition time.

He also thanked the United Arab Emirates government for paying for the training of the troops in Uganda, which has contributed at least 6,000 soldiers to the AU mission [ATMIS].