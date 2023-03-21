Kenya: Edward Mbugua Retires As Deputy Inspector General of Police

Nairobi — Edward Mbugua has retired as the Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Mbugua's retirement was approved Monday by the National Police Service Commission.

The police commission chairman Eliud Kinuthia said Abdalla Komesha has been named to the position in an acting capacity.

"I can confirm that the commission has approved the retirement of Mr Edward Mbugua and appointed Abdalla Komesha in an acting capacity," he said.

The National Police Service which is headed by Inspector General Japheth Koome has two deputies, one in charge of the Kenya Police Service and the other in charge of the Administration Police.