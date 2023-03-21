Kenya: Businesses Suffer in Nairobi as Azimio Supporters Storm the City

20 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Nairobi businesses are counting losses as the town remains deserted due to Azimio's demos.

On Monday morning, hotels, pharmacies, and banks, among others, remained closed amid tension in the city.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga gave the Kenya Kwanza Government an ultimatum to address the high cost of living, among others, which they would call demos.

After his calls were not listened to, Odinga later announced planned demos for Monday (today).

The demo is set to affect many businesses as Kenyans remain indoors and towns close.

Yesterday, members of the Nairobi Business Community called off their demos after police said they were illegal.

They sought to counter Azimio's demonstration, which they said would affect their businesses.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.