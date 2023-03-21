Kenya: Businesses Suffer in Nairobi as Azimio Supporters Storm the City

Nairobi — Nairobi businesses are counting losses as the town remains deserted due to Azimio's demos.

On Monday morning, hotels, pharmacies, and banks, among others, remained closed amid tension in the city.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga gave the Kenya Kwanza Government an ultimatum to address the high cost of living, among others, which they would call demos.

After his calls were not listened to, Odinga later announced planned demos for Monday (today).

The demo is set to affect many businesses as Kenyans remain indoors and towns close.

Yesterday, members of the Nairobi Business Community called off their demos after police said they were illegal.

They sought to counter Azimio's demonstration, which they said would affect their businesses.