Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia finished second in Algiers African Open 2023 (March 18-19) after bagging 12 medals (6 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze). Hosts Algeria took the title with 25 medals (6 gold, 6 silver and 13 bron0ze), while Cyprus finished 3rd with 1 gold and 1 silver.

The event saw the participation of 162 judokas (109 men and 53 women) from 27 countries.