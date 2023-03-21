Kenya: Kindiki Praises Police for Resisting Provocation By Azimio Protestors

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has lauded police for exercising restraint during Monday's anti-government protests in the capital Nairobi and the lakeside city of Kisumu.

Kindiki said Monday that the country's security agencies acted lawfully when enforcing peace as Azimio supporters led by Opposition Chief Raila Odinga staged demos that slowed business in affected areas.

The Interior CS maintained that every citizen should adhere to the constitutional doctrines and shun impunity.

"The National Police Service (NPS) has done our Country proud, despite the day-long provocation by unruly protesters. Kenya must end impunity and apply one Constitution and one set of laws for everyone, for enduring peace and stability of our Nation," Kindiki said.

The demonstrations were marked by running battles between the police and protestors, with looting and destruction of property reported in some places.

In Kisumu, a footage emerged of police being chased by protestors after being overwhelmed by a rowdy crowd.

In Mathare's Juja Road, several police officers were filmed jumping over a wall to escape rowdy protestors accompanying Odinga as he made a number of stops in the area.

Multiple arrests

At least four legislators were arrested during the anti-government protests Within Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

Senate Minority leader Stewart Madzayo, his National Assembly counterpart Opiyo Wandayi, Malindi Member of Parliament Amina Mnyazi and Kilifi South'S Ken Chonga were among those arrested.

It was not immediately clear the total number of demonstrators who were taken into custody but police were seen picking up dozens of protestors in different parts of the city during the protests.

Earlier on, a section of Azimio-affiliated leaders led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna managed to gain access to the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) which had been earmarked as the main staging ground for the protests.

However, a few minutes after addressing the media, police officers hurled teargas canisters dispersing the crowd that had begun building up around KICC.

During the demonstrations, police and protestors engaged in running battles in parts of Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) as security agents deployed teargas in different parts of the city in an attempt to bar protestors from accessing the strategic locations within the city.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Police were seen patrolling the entire CBD as most shops remained closed and members of the public steered clear of the city.

CBD sealed off

A spot check by Capital News revealed police deployment on different entrances to the city in what was seen as a strategic move to prevent demonstrators from accessing the CBD.

In Kibera, police engaged protestors for the better part of morning.

At the Serena Hotel where Odinga was supposed to address the media, anti-riot police deployed teargas and used water cannons to disperse protestors and supporters who were accompanying him.

He would later make his way to Eastleigh where he addressed supporters in different stops as he made his way towards the city as police continued to lob teargas on his convoy.

Odinga has since declared that the Azimio will stage similar protests every Monday to pressure President William Ruto's administration to suspend the ongoing recruitment of members of the electoral commission.