Tanzania: Atcl Set to Acquire First Cargo Plane

Tanzania is expected to receive its very first cargo freight; Boeing 767-300 in April, 2023.

Speaking at the Opening of Cargo Stakeholders Meeting held in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, Air Tanzania Company limited (ATCL) Managing Director Eng Ladislaus Matindi

"The arrival of this plane will enable investors and businesspeople who were forced to export their cargos using other airlines to now use ATCL instead of those," the statement read.

Speaking during the opening of Cargo stakeholders meeting at Golden Jubilee the Treasurer Registrar, Nehemiah Mchechu, the state is proud for the airline's matured plan of acquiring the very first cargo freighter; Boeing 767-300 Freighter with a capacity to carry 54 tons in April, 2023.

"ATCL is committed to ensuring timely, secure and efficient world-class cargo and parcel services whilst maintaining a sustainable business relationship with the import and export fraternity," he said.

According to the treasurer, the company can utilize the new B767-300F that has a range of 11,070km.

"Let's focus on the Schedule flights to: Nairobi, Dubai, Mumbai and Guangzhou," Mr Mchechu said.

He asked stakeholders to work together in order to attain 3,000 tonnages by the end of 2023 from the 2,567 earmarked in the year 2021/2022.

On his part, the ATCL Managing Director, Eng Ladislaus Matindi said that ATCL has so far acquired 12 aircrafts and expanded its network to 14 domestic, eight regional and two intercontinental destinations in providing transportation of passengers, cargo and parcels services.