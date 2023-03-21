Angola: Parliament Consults With Partners On General Labour Draft Law

Luanda — The National Assembly heard this Monday several social partners about the proposal of the General Labour Draft Law, approved by the MPs in general terms last February.

During the consultation, the president of the Albino Association of Angola, Manuel Vapor, said there are difficulties in the insertion of people with albinism in the labour market and defended the empowerment of this segment of society.

At the meeting, the chairman of the Luanda Taxi Drivers Association (ATL), Manuel Faustino, suggested the insertion of the members in the Social Security and the respect of their work contracts by the employers.

Magistrate Iracelma de André defended the inclusion in the draft of maternity leave for adoptive mothers, because she believes they have the same rights as biological mothers.

An initiative of the Head of State, the General Labour Draft Law, already approved in generality, introduces some changes and reinforces personality rights.

The Executive understands that the Law currently in force is out of touch with reality, especially with regard to fixed-term contracts, women's rights and compensation for dismissal with just cause.

The Draft Law establishes the indefinite term contract as the rule, reduces the duration of the fixed term contract, introduces, in special contracts, the figure of the telework contract and the work contract in service commission.

The document includes the figure of employee mobility within a group of companies and reconfigures the criteria for establishing additional remuneration, as well as for determining indemnities and compensation.

On the other hand, it foresees the widening of the catalogue of disciplinary measures with the introduction of temporary demotion of category and suspension of work with loss of pay.

For the consultation meeting, the National Assembly invited 46 social partners, including women's organizations.