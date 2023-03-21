Angola Participates in III World Human Rights Forum

20 March 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola is participating, since this Monday, in the III World Forum on Human Rights that takes place until Friday, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Angolan delegation to the meeting includes, among other personalities, the secretary of State for Human Rights and Citizenship, Ana Celeste Januário, and the Deputy Ombudsman, Aguinaldo Cristóvão.

Ana Celeste Januário will intervene in two panels to talk about the National Strategy for Human Rights and the National Action Plan to Combat Trafficking in Human Beings.

The World Human Rights Forum is a global event that debates the main advances and challenges regarding Human Rights.

The event has at the center of the debates the respect for differences, social participation, reduction of inequalities, promotion of equity, social inclusion, human mobility, women, gender, and human trafficking.

Over 150 international speakers will participate in the forum, opened by the Argentine President Alberto Fernandez.

