Tanzania: PM Tasks Stakeholders to Promote Kiswahili

THE Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa has asked journalists and other Kiswahili stakeholders to come up with a joint strategy to promote the language within and outside the country.

Mr Majaliwa also insisted on the use of standard Kiswahili, doing researches on the language as well as putting in place strategies for commercialising it.

The PM made the call in Zanzibar on Sunday evening while speaking to various stakeholders during the closing session for the two-day meeting of Kiswahili Radio and Television channels.

"Let me ask journalists to strengthen cooperation with the Kiswahili experts and institutions of Kiswahili to ensure that you put in place solid strategies for enhancing penetration of Kiswahili in other countries," he said.

Kiswahili is a native language of the Swahili people, who are found primarily in Kenya, Tanzania and Mozambique. It is also a lingua franca of other areas in the African Great Lakes region and East and Southern Africa.

Explaining the importance of doing research on Kiswahili, Mr Majaliwa said studies would explain challenges and offer answers.

"So, Kiswahili Council in Zanzibar (BAKIZA) and that of mainland (BAKITA) should use the universities to do research and identify these answers," he told the councils.

Explaining the strategies of improving and commercialising Kiswahili, the Prime Minister said that there are job opportunities in neighboring countries like Malawi, DR Congo, Sudan and Mozambique where Kiswahili teachers are highly needed.

"We must ask ourselves why is Kiswahili spreading to neighbouring countries but many teachers of Kiswahili do not come from Tanzania Mainland or Zanzibar where Kiswahili was born ?" asked PM

The PM also told ministers for industry and trade in both Mainland and Zanzibar to ensure instructions for all local products and those imported are written in Kiswahili in order to enable consumers understand the content and how to use such products.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said that language is not just for speaking on the streets and in the offices but it reflects the life of the people and it is the one that makes communication easier in economic, political and cultural activities.

He said Kiswahili well spread because it was taught in many foreign universities and now is used in the media like radios in many counties.

He said that one of the strategies being carried out by the Government at the moment is to direct Tanzanian ambassadors abroad to start Swahili classes as a way to upgrade and promote the language