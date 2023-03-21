Mauritius: World Water Day 2023 - a New Water Resources Bill Will Soon Be Introduced in the Parliament, States the Minister

press release

A new water resources bill, taking into consideration, the water requirement of the country and the development of the water sector within a well-defined legal framework for the mobilisation, management, development and conservation of water resources in Mauritius will soon be introduced in the parliament, stated the Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Georges Pierre Lesjongard.

The Minister made this statement, this morning, at the launching of a national seminar being held in the context of World Water Day 2023, at Le Meridien Hotel in Pointe aux Piments.

The Engineering Director Climate Resilient Infrastructure Development Facility (CRIDF), Mr Leonard Magara, the Strategic Planning/Team Leader of UN Resident Coordinator's Office, Mr Robert Banamwana, the General Manager of the Central Water Authority, Mr Ramprakash Maunthrooa and other personalities were present.

The event on the theme "Accelerating Change", is an initiative of the Central Water Authority in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Public Utilities aiming to solve the water and sanitation crisis, and encourage people to act in their own lives to change the way they use, consume and manage water.

In his address, Minister Lesjongard said that the purpose of the seminar is to bring together relevant stakeholders to discuss and come up with proposed recommendations to guide policies, measures, and programmes to be implemented with a view to improving the water sector.

He indicated that CRIDF proposed a 5-year water sector reform program that will enable Mauritius to build a comprehensive, equitable, and sustainable water infrastructure which, he said, is critical for long-term enhancement of the island's climate resilience, water security, food security, and the quality of life of the population.

Globally, one quarter of the world's population lack safe drinking water and almost half of the global population lack safe sanitation, he indicated. In Mauritius, population growth, irrigation requirements, growing industrial, commercial, and touristic activities, changes in land use practices and the impact of climate change are the major challenges to meet the growing water demand, he observed.

Government, he underlined, is leaving no stone unturned to harness additional sources of water. A water roadmap 2020-2024 was developed in May 2021 for improving the water supply service in the country, he recalled.

The Minister further dwelt on several upfront projects to reduce the impact of water deficits in the country. They include redesigning the whole water supply chain; implementing several short-term measures in black spot areas; facilities put in place through the Development Bank of Mauritius to acquire a free water tank and pump.

He, moreover, mentioned that the ministry is discussing with friendly countries on cooperation in the water sector, particularly regarding desalination, re-use of treated water, and application of technology in water operations. Government is also envisaging the setting up of a mobile desalination plant to cater for water deficit in the dry season in specific regions where the scope for mobilisation of additional ground or surface water is relatively limited, he added.

Changes are required at all levels; we need to be more aware and sensitised to the fact that water is our lifeblood. If we aspire to a prosperous nation, we have a duty to preserve our precious water resources for the generations to come, affirmed the Energy and Public Utilities.

As for the Engineering Director of CRIDF, he stated that the day symbolises a call for action on the part of each and everyone in protecting and using water sustainably for the present and future generations. SIDS countries like Mauritius are amongst the most water-scarce countries around the world. He therefore underlined on the need to address regional water security through a regional integrated approach to always ensure the provision of water to consumer.

For his part, Mr Banamwana, said that the day aims to send a strong message of the fundamental importance of water in everyone's day to day life. He deplored that the world is off track on Sustainable Development Goals 6 adding that dysfunction throughout the water cycle is undermining progress on all major global issues from health to industry, disasters, and peace. "Rapid transformative change is needed and everyone need to play their part. Every action no matter how small will make a difference", he affirmed.