Southern Africa: Mozambique Sends Fuel to Malawi

Maputo — The Mozambican government is sending aid of 40,000 litres of fuel to Malawi, in response to the appeal launched by Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, following the passage of tropical cyclone Freddy, which devastated southern Malawi, killing at least 438 people.

The fuel will be delivered officially by the Mozambican High Commissioner in Malawi, Elias Zimba, in representation of President Filipe Nyusi.

According to Radio Mozambique, the fuel will be used in search and rescue operations in parts of Malawi flooded by the cyclone. 238 people are still listed as missing, and more than 345,000 people have lost their homes.

For Zimba, Nyusi's gesture shows the brotherhood and friendship between African peoples, who, at times of catastrophe, need to unite their efforts to reduce the impact of natural disasters.

Mozambique has thus joined Tanzania, which has disbursed a million US dollars, and made two military helicopters and 100 soldiers available to support rescue operations and humanitarian assistance in Malawi.

Malawi has also requested air support from Mozambique and Zambia for the search and rescue work.

The Malawian government says that, with the improvement in the weather, it has become possible to use aircraft in the relief operations, but the country is desperately short of planes and helicopters - hence the appeal to neighbouring countries.