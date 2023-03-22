Zimbabwe: 10 000 Tonnes Relief Aid for Freddy-Hit Malawi

Zimbabwe is giving Malawi prompt emergency support as that country copes with the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy which hit with full force claiming over 300 lives and causing widespread damage, with a relief package being quickly assembled, Cabinet has resolved.

Government is responding to the call by Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera to his SADC counterparts.

Along with prompt food, clothing and blankets, plus hygiene and school materials, the Government will also be co-ordinating the delivery of additional support it hopes the private sector and others in Zimbabwe will want to give Malawi.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said President Mnangagwa led Cabinet in crafting a plan to render humanitarian assistance to Malawi following the recent devastation by Cyclone Freddy.

"The cyclone claimed over 300 lives and caused extensive damage to homes and social services infrastructure. Thousands of victims suffered injury and displacement, while the affected areas were rendered impassable," she said.

In response to the appeal for assistance, Cabinet had constituted a disaster relief committee led by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works to draw up a comprehensive assistance package for disaster-stricken Malawi.

The ministry is the one that co-ordinates disaster relief within Zimbabwe and has the expertise and resources for this work and detailed knowledge of what those coping with the aftermath of a cyclone really need.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Climate Malawi By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The committee will liaise with the Government of Malawi on modalities for conveying the relief package. Cabinet has directed that the mobilisation of relief assistance should commence immediately and include 10 000 tonnes of mealie meal, cooking oil, blankets, clothing, construction material for cabins, sanitisers, detergents, bath soaps, and stationery and other learning materials.

"To widen the scope of donations to Malawi, Government is encouraging the private sector, national institutions and citizens to donate generously to this worthy cause," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Meanwhile, Cabinet received a report on the Globe and Phoenix Primary School disaster which occurred in Kwekwe last week when a classroom was undermined by illegal miners seeking gold.

The report was presented by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo.

"In the wake of the disaster, the Department of Civil Protection ensured that all affected learners were assisted accordingly, and all learning activities at the school were suspended for two days," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

"In addition, Government has provided tents and set up temporary classrooms at Sally Mugabe and Russell Primary School grounds to accommodate the 1 500 learners.

"Kwekwe City Council is identifying a site for the construction of a new school. Government has released funds for drone mapping and a geological survey for Kwekwe City Council in order to ensure the safety of all citizens and businesses.

"Geotechnical surveys will be conducted for all mining towns and communities facing similar situations," said Minister Mutsvangwa.