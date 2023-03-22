South Africa: Human Rights Day - Ramaphosa Fires Shot At Failed Shutdown

South Africans commemorated Human Rights Day on Tuesday, with President Cyril Ramaphosa using his keynote to take a jab at the EFF's failed shutdown on Monday.

In his address to the nation from De Aar in the Northern Cape, Ramaphosa accused unnamed parties of trying to "diminish this democracy", and wanting to "abuse the rights of others, intimidate them, compel them to participate in a protest, compel them to participate in days when they should not go to work.

"I am happy that the majority of South Africans did not heed the call, but they exercised their rights as South Africans," he added.

He also emphasised that a country cannot claim to respect human rights if it does not ensure that all citizens have access to basic necessities such as land, housing, food, water, healthcare, and education.

The event is held annually in remembrance of the Sharpeville Massacre, which took place on 21 March 1960.

During the protest against Pass Laws, which required black South Africans to carry identification documents at all times, police opened fire on a crowd of around 7,000 people, killing 69 individuals.

The day is also a commemoration of the Langa Massacre, which occurred on 21 March 1985, when state police killed 35 people during a commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Sharpeville Massacre.

Human Rights Day serves as a reminder of the country's past struggles and the ongoing fight for equality and justice for all.

The day provides an opportunity for South Africans to reflect on the progress made towards upholding human rights and the work that still needs to be done to ensure that every individual's human rights are protected.