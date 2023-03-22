Tanzania: CAG Pushes for Blood Donation to Save Lives

THE Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Mr Charles Kichere has advised Tanzanians to build a culture of donating blood to help health facilities to deal with cases that require the lifesaving liquid.

Mr Kichere made the call in Dodoma on Saturday, when he participated in a bonanza organized by CAG office staff.

The bonanza included various games including football, basketball, chasing chickens, draft game and athletics. He said that, besides taking part in various sports the staff will also donate blood f to serve lives of patients in need of it.

"We have come here to play and donate blood so as to boost blood availability at the Blood National Bank, it is good that we come forward to donate blood to help people who face various challenges that need blood to save their lives, "said the CAG.

Regarding performing various exercises and sports, Mr Kichere said that exercises are important for health because they help the body to protect itself against non-infectious diseases.

"Physical exercises are important for health, especially for employees because they spend a lot of time doing their work while sitting, so exercising helps them protect themselves against non-communicable diseases including back pain, high blood pressure, diabetes and heart diseases," he said.

He also explained that since the CAG's office introduced routine physical exercise to its staff, the number of employees suffering from back pain and hypertension have declined.

On his part, the CAG's Director of Administration and Human Resource Management, Mr Naviati Falamagoa, said that along with the many benefits of exercise that are explained by health experts, exercise also helps in building cooperation, unity and love among employees.

He said that in order to ensure that the exercises are sustainable; the CAG Office has prepared a bonanza that will be held in April this year.

"The bonanza will involve competition with Members of Parliaments in various sports, we are now continuing with preparations to ensure that we perform better on that day," said Mr Famagoa.

On her party, Ms Irene Shuli who is an employee in the CAG's office, said that there are many benefits of exercising therefore its good for every family to make sure they build a culture of conducting physical exercise at least twice a week.

She emphasized that exercises help to strengthen the body immunity that deals with most Non Communicable Diseases ((NCD).

"The benefits of exercising are many and I suggest that they should be practiced from family level to enable the children to grow up while having in their mind the importance of physical exercise," she said.