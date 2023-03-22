Mozambique: Zambezia Classes Resume Next Week

21 March 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The schools affected by Cyclone Freddy in the central Mozambican province of Zambezia will gradually resume classes as from next week, according to Deputy Education Minister Manuel Banzo.

Speaking on Monday in the provincial capital, Quelimane, Banzo said that preliminary figures indicate that more than 760 Zambezia schools were destroyed or damaged by the cyclone, affecting more than 230,000 pupils, and 4,379 teachers.

He said the resumption of classes will be gradual, and will depend on cyclone victims leaving the schools that had been transformed into temporary accommodation centres. By 19 March, there were 120 accommodation centres.

Banzo said work was being done rapidly to ensure that the schools could reopen this month. "Whenever families leave the schools, these should be cleaned and organized for later use by the pupils', he stressed.

Banzo added that the Education Ministry will mobilise financial resources from its partners to rehabilitate the school facilities affected by the cyclone throughout the country.

An exhaustive study was being made of the needs, he continued, noting that "in some districts there are still problems of communication'.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.