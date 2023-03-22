Africa: The Race Towards TotalEnergies U23 AFCON and 2024 Olympics Peaks As African Teams Prepare for Third Round of Qualifiers

21 March 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The road to TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2023 will climax from Wednesday as African nations prepare to kick off their quest to secure a place in this year's event.

The final tournament will take place between 24 June to 8 July 2023.

The TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations is a qualifier for the Summer Olympics where the top three nations are guaranteed a place in Paris next year.

The action officially kicks-off with the first leg fixtures on Wednesday, 22 March before concluding on Tuesday, 28 March with some exciting fixtures lined up.

2015 Champions Nigeria will play host to Guinea in Abuja on Wednesday afternoon before facing them next Tuesday in the return leg to be held in Morocco.

All eyes will be on the reigning champions, Egypt as they welcome Zambia, who will be looking to secure their third TotalEnergies U23 AFCON qualification after exiting in the group stages of the competition in the 2015 and 2019 editions.

The two sides meet at 30 June Stadium on Wednesday, 22 March before the return leg four days later in Ndola's Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in what promises to be an action-packed north versus south encounter.

A thrilling west African derby looms for African football fans, as Senegal hosts Mali in Dakar on Wednesday evening before travelling to Bamako for the return leg next Tuesday.

On Thursday, two-time bronze medalists, South Africa face Congo who are aiming to secure a historic berth into the competition. The two sides meet at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto before concluding the two-legged affair on Monday in Brazzaville.

Friday evening will see the 2015 runners-up, Algeria welcome Ghana to the Stade 19 Mai Stadium in Annaba. The west Africans are determined to make a mark in this competition, having finished fourth in the 2019 edition.

They will square off again in the second leg on Tuesday, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

On Saturday, champions of the 2011 edition, Gabon, will be hoping to register a good result at home when they welcome Cameroon to Franceville for the first leg ahead of their trip to Younde for the return leg on Tuesday against the African football giants.

