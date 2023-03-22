Sudan: Perthes Urges UN - 'Greater Support Needed to Help Sudan With Its Domestic Challenges'

New York — Despite the improved political situation in Sudan, greater support is needed to help Sudan navigate domestic challenges following the signing of an agreement designed to facilitate the nation's political transition, Volker Perthes, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) told the Security Council (UNSC) on Monday, as the organ's members discussed how the international community can best assist Sudan during this fragile time.

In his briefing to the UNSC, said that the signing of the political framework agreement by the country's military and civilian actors in 2022 was a watershed moment. "Today, we are the closest we have been to a solution, although challenges remain," he observed. Outlining a number of contentious issues, he highlighted the dismantling of the old regime; the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement; and security sector reform, among others.

Volker Perthes, Special Representative of the Secretary-Generaland Head of UNITAMS addresses the UNSC on Monday (UNTV)

Drawing Council members' attention to increased participation by women and other stakeholders in the political process, including those who had earlier publicly rejected it, he outlined many emerging areas of consensus and important breakthroughs. Against this backdrop, he urged states to support the government in tackling major issues that remain.

In the ensuing debate, delegates expressed concern over the dire humanitarian situation in the country and increased intercommunal violence, while underscoring the need for financial assistance. Some countries opposed the excessive use of force on protestors and urged Sudan's authorities to ensure such individuals' right to peaceful assembly. Other States warned against artificially pushing forward the current political process and attaching political strings to humanitarian aid.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The representative for Sudan, El Harith Idriss Mohamed told the UNSC that the framework agreement will be followed by a definitive agreement for a transition period led by an entirely civilian government. Detailing his government's efforts to enhance the political process, he stressed that "peace remains the key and is the outstanding priority of the country". Urging the international community to guarantee financial support to complete the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement, he said "UNITAMS has a role to play in this domain, a role that it has to play better than we are seeing today".

Also speaking were representatives of the United Kingdom, Albania, Ecuador, United States, France, Japan, Brazil, Russian Federation and Malta.

Read the complete report here (PDF)