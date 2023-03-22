Rwanda: Activists Call for Male Engagement in HIV/Aids Response

Activists have launched a new initiative aimed at improving awareness for for men and boys living with the HIV/AIDS.

The development came to light on Tuesday, March 21, during the launch of the national male engagement framework in the HIV response whose focus is on increasing awareness about the engagement of men and boys in the HIV response, improving access to health services, decreasing vulnerability, preventing new HIV infections, and increasing the proportion of men and boys accessing and adhering to antiretroviral therapy (ART).

The initiative comes as the HIV burden remains high across Eastern and Southern Africa, with more than half of men aged 24-35 living with HIV in many countries across the region unaware of their status and not receiving treatment, according to research by United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS).

According to the director HIV/AIDS Care and Treatment Unit at Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC), Dr. Simeon Tuyishime, this poses a significant risk to their own health and increases the risk of HIV transmission.

"The identification and diagnosis of undiagnosed men is essential in promoting men's health and breaking the cycle of HIV transmission," he said.

Hind Hassan Abdalgalil, the country director of UNAIDS Rwanda, said the new framework recognizes the current gaps, challenges, and the urgent need for enhanced male engagement to improve HIV outcomes for all.

"It is part of a country-led movement to achieve globally agreed gender equality targets and HIV goals as outlined in the High-Level Political Declaration and Global AIDS Strategy 2021-2026," she said.

Despite Rwanda's efforts to achieve the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets by 2030, which aim to diagnose 95% of all HIV-positive individuals, provide antiretroviral therapy (ART) for 95% of those diagnosed, and achieve viral suppression for 95% of those treated.

Men are still lagging behind in terms of uptake in HIV services.

An HIV-positive male, who preferred anonymity, said that he was initially reluctant to undergo testing for HIV.

Upon discovering his positive status, he was hesitant to commence treatment. However, he has since become an advocate for HIV education and is now willing to teach other men about the importance of being engaged in the HIV response.

The Rwanda Population-Based HIV Impact Assessment data indicate that only 80.4% of men have received HIV testing services, while 85.4% of those on treatment have a suppressed viral load compared to 90.1% of the general population.

The new initiative aims to strengthen HIV prevention and adherence to ART treatment among men and young boys through the promotion of male engagement for gender equality as an extra point in the HIV response.

By increasing awareness, improving access to health services, and decreasing vulnerability, the hope is to prevent new HIV infections and improve HIV outcomes for all.

The national male engagement framework in the HIV response is set to be implemented by a variety of stakeholders, including duty bearers such as key ministries, the RBC, and City of Kigali authorities.

In addition, rights holders such as people living with HIV (PLHIV) and community volunteers, as well as development partners including UNAIDS, UNWOMEN, PEPFAR, and RRP+ will also be involved in the implementation.