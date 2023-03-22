Namibia National Day

press release

On behalf of the Government and the people of the United States of America, I extend heartfelt congratulations to the Namibian people as you celebrate 32 years of independence on March 21.

The people of the United States and Namibia share a steadfast commitment to democratic principles, human rights, and good governance. Our strong partnership promoting the health of our citizens underpins our continuing cooperation to combat the ongoing challenges of the global pandemic. In the coming year, we intend to expand our bilateral ties in priority areas such as the climate crisis, green economic growth, as well as increased commerce and trade. As we envision building a stronger bilateral relationship, we are committed to partnering with Namibia to combat the greatest challenges of our time for the benefit of both our peoples.

We send our best wishes for a peace, prosperity, and a joyous Independence Day.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State