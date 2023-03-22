Somalia: Somali President Hassan Sheikh Signs 8 Bills Into Law

21 March 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has signed eight new bills into law after having been approved by both Houses of Parliament.

The bills are; Anti-Terrorism Law, Somali Immigration and Citizenship Law, Immigration Law, Public Data Protection Law, Underground Resources Management Law, Investment and Investor Protection Law, Public Identification and Registration Law.

The signing event took in Villa Somalia on Monday night with the participation of the speakers of the two houses, PM, lawmakers, ministers, advisors and other officials.

Mohamud praised the House for speeding up the approval of the bills which are important for the functioning of the government and term it a step towards good governance.

Also, the president lauded the efforts of the Cabinet and Somali experts for preparing the laws in a short period of time, which shows a cooperation between government agencies.

Hassan Sheikh who was elected as 10th president of the country in May 2022 promised to hold popular election at the end of his term in 2026 and re-liberate the country and rebuild SNA.

