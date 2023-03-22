Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims 20 Soldiers Killed in Base Attack

21 March 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Adan Yabal — The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group staged a daring raid on a small town under the Somali government in the Middle Shabelle region on Tuesday.

The militants who came in fighting vehicles swept into a military base in Daru-Nima village, which lies near the newly liberated RunirGood, and engaged in a gunfight with the SNA.

The ambush was followed an hour-long battle which inflicted losses on both warring sides, according to the locals, who spoke to Radio Shabelle by phone on condition of anonymity.

Al-Shabaab claimed the upper hand of the fighting, adding that it killed 20 soldiers and wounded 10 others, a claim that Radio Shabelle could not independently verify.

The group also said it burned down two military vehicles in the rampage of the base.

Somali government is yet to release a statement regarding the Al-Shabaab claims. The reports from the area indicate that the army is in control after pushing back the militants.

