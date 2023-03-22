Kenya: Ruto, Mudavadi, Gachagua to Spend Sh802.2 Million on Cars

21 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — The offices of President William Ruto, Deputy President (DP) Rigathi Gachagua, and Musalia Mudavadi have been allocated Sh802.2 million for car purchases.

DP's office is the biggest since funding for his office has been increased to Sh290.8 million in the current financial year.

In the financial budget estimate for 2022/23, Gachagua's place of work had been assigned Sh90.8 million for vehicle purchases.

It means that the allocation for cars for his office has been increased by Sh200 million.

The allocations are way beyond the Sh100.8 million that was set aside for the three institutions, excluding funding for the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary office.

The expenditures come at a time when Ruto's administration is keen on cutting unnecessary expenditures.

In September last year, the President pledged to reduce government expenditure by Sh300 billion with the aim to limit external borrowing and reduce Kenya's public debt.

However, the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) warned the measures to cut government spending would ultimately be detrimental.

With the global recession, the PBO advised the government to inject money into the economy, and that cannot be achieved by reducing government expenditure.

Kenya's public debt crossed the Sh9 trillion mark for the first time in December, pushing the country closer to hitting the Sh10 trillion ceiling set by Parliament in June last year.

In June 2022, the National Assembly increased the public debt limit to Sh10 trillion to allow the government to borrow Sh846 billion to plug the budget deficit in the 2022/23 financial year.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.