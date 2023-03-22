Zimbabwe: NBS Seeks to Set Deep Roots in Kadoma

The National Building Society (NBS) is geared to firmly establish its presence within Kadoma by increasing responsiveness to the current needs of the market to bolster the government's housing delivery agenda and proffer unique financial services solutions too.

NBS arranged an intensive stakeholder engagement programme in the City of Gold where the financial institution sought primarily to understand the market fully and to derive customised solutions suitable for individuals, small businesses and even corporates. These efforts are in response to Government's targets set under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) that go further to provide financial security through initiatives that speak to housing delivery and economic growth.

The series of meetings in Kadoma by the bank was part of a broader national drive that has already seen similar engagements in major centres such as Bulawayo, Mutare and Masvingo, with senior officials of NBS interacting with key stakeholders.

Addressing attendees of an interactive breakfast meeting, including captains of industry drawn from Kadoma and the surrounds, NBS Managing Director,Tapera Mushoriwa said that his institution is pursuing what he termed, "banking unusual" as part of the bank's new mantra "Bank, Build & go Beyond" that will see the financial institution seeking a permanent foothold on the local market.

"Our aim is to paint Kadoma green by establishing a huge presence for NBS. All along, in the past, we have been associated with building houses but now we are saying the bank is now much more, and able to offer more. NBS is ready and willing to go beyond for the people and businesses of Kadoma."

During the tour of Kadoma by the NBS delegation, several opportunities to add value were explored. According to Mushoriwa, these efforts were necessary for the financial institution to understand the market.

"As NBS aspires to 'go Beyond' we are saying that we want to bank everyone in their personal capacity, as we provide tailored products and services but moreover, we are saying, we can build your wealth in terms of growing businesses using bespoke solutions and generating value through social security investment."

The financial institution has a wide range of offerings for Zimbabweans, suitable for all income groups, including those in the informal sector. Being a state-owned bank, a salient objective is to engender social security which by extension requires the delivery of houses to put roofs over the heads of citizens. Thus, the NBS delegation made time to visit some landbanks and project sites in Kadoma against plans to roll out housing developments in the city through partnerships with local authorities and private developers.