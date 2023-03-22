Zimbabwe: Paidashe Mandivengerei Appointed Newzimbabwe.Com Deputy Editor

Destiny Media Group (DMG) has appointed Paidashe Mandivengerei deputy editor of newzimbabwe.com.

The appointment is effective from February 2023.

DMG incorporates NewZimbabwe.com, Destiny TV and Destiny Content, operating in the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe.

The group is expanding its content development division beyond news to other genres and our audiences can follow exciting programmes such as The Village on our Destiny TV YouTube channel.

Mandivengerei joined NewZimbabwe.com as an intern in 2018 and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Media and Society Studies with the Midlands State University, Gweru.

She deputises Gilbert Nyambabvu who is the acting Editor-in-Chief.

"We are delighted to appoint Paida deputy editor at a time newzimbabwe.com - a pioneer in online news for Zimbabwe and its diasporas - is celebrating its 20-year anniversary following its launch in 2003," said Nyambabvu.

"Newzimbabwe.com is one of Zimbabwe's few remaining truly independent news platforms, trusted by our audiences for its quality and objective journalism.

"Paida will bring her unique forensic attention to copy to ensure that our audiences continue to enjoy the best coverage of breaking news as it happens, features and investigative journalism as well as in-depth inquiry which contextualises the ever evolving Zimbabwean story."