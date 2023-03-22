Kenya: Ruto Vows Action Against 'Economic Terrorists' to Protect Kenya's Economy

Nairobi — President William Ruto has promises full accountability against "economic terrorists" out to destabilize the country's business environment.

In a veiled reference to opposition leader Raila Odinga who led a chaotic conformation with the police on Monday in an attempt to access Nairobi's Central Business District, Ruto said the government will not put up with sabotage.

"There's no reason whatsoever for anyone to stand in the way of free enterprise, disrupt business or sabotage economic activity or work as economic terrorists for personal selfish interest," the Head of State remarked on Wednesday.

"Such impunity must be dealt with firmly and full accountability enforced to vindicate Kenya's commitment as a free market economy," he vowed.

Ruto who graced an event at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) for the listing of Laptrust Imara (REIT) assured investors of government protection.

"I want to give you my commitment that the business and investment environment in Kenya is secure and conducive on a sustainable basis," he said.

Ruto was quick to note that the government will endeavor to protect rights and freedoms guaranteed in the Constitution (2010) but insisted on the adherence to the rule of law.

"Through the rule of law the government will take robust measures to honour and respect the rights of all and demonstrate that no one is above the law by decisively combating impunity," he said.

Call for accountability

Ruto's comments came amid a sustained campaign within government to hold Odinga accountable for his actions.

Top officials of the ruling UDA Party on Tuesday called for Odinga's arrest citing violation of the law after he unilaterally declared a public holiday, a preserve of the Interior Cabinet Secretary.

Led by UDA Chairperson Cecily Mbarire (Governor, Embu), the leaders also demanded accountability for the destruction of property witnessed in Kisumu.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a diplomatic note to foreign missions and international organizations in Kenya calling on the international community to consider sanctions against Odinga.

"In line with the importance of holding those responsible for any crimes that may be committed under the guise of protests and ensure no impunity is encouraged, the Government urges the international community to be vigilant in supporting the sanctioning of any conduct adverse to the peace and security of the country," MFA advised.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The protests and destruction to property are a continuation of the opposition leader Odinga's well known modus operandi deployed since 1997 to force extra-constitutional political settlements for his own self-aggrandizement," MFA stated in the note circulated on Tuesday.

Odinga's demands

Odinga, who has refused to acknowledge Ruto's presidency despite losing a presidential election petition the the Supreme Court, has insistently labeled Ruto's administration as illegitimate.

The Azimio leader ordered protests by his supporters after a 14-day ultimatum he issued demanding for the suspension of recruitment of IEBC Commissioners lapsed.

He also demanded for the opening of IEBC servers to "unearth electoral fraud" despite a scrutiny supervised by the Supreme Court having cleared any irregularities.

Odinga singled out the exit of four IEBC commissioners who rejected Ruto's as an act of coercion.

The faction led by then Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera colluded with Azimio in an attempt to "moderate" election results to have Odinga declared President, according to evidence presented to a tribunal.

Cherera resigned alongside commissioners Justus Nyang'aya and Francis Wanderi. A tribunal constituted to probe the conduct of the four recommended Commissioner Irene Masit's dismissal.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on the other hand retired alongside commissioners Yakub Guliye and Boya Molu after completing their 6-year terms.