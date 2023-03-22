Angola Participates in the Iv African Cinema Exhibit in Brazil

21 March 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola is due to take part in the 4th African Cinema exhibition in Brazil, organised by the Faculty of Letters of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) of that South American country, to be held from March 22 to 25.

A statement from the Angolan Embassy in Brazil says that the event will show films such as "Air Conditioned", by Fradique Bastos, "Na Cidade Vazia", by Maria João Ganga, "Vou Mudar a Cozinha", by Ondjaki, "Nossa Senhora da Loja do Chinês", directed by Ery Claver and produced by Jorge Cohen.

The films "Carnaval da Vitória", by Guilherme Resende Machado, "O Balanço do Tempo na Cena de Angola", by Rui Duarte de Carvalho and "Lúcia no Céu com Semáforo", by Ery Clever and Grete Marin, are also on the programme.

The event will also present the book "Cinografia Angolana ", by Ana Paula Tavares, Carmen Secco, Fradique Bastos, Jorge Cohen and Ery Clever, as well as a lecture on Angolan cinema.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.