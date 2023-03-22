Tanzania: Dar Rmo Calls for Liver Cancer Studies

MEDICAL scientists in the country have been urged to carry out more studies on liver cancer in order to improve prevention, detection, and treatment, as well as to ensure that survivors live longer, higher-quality lives.

The Dar es Salaam Regional Medical Officer (RMO), Dr Rashid Mfaume, made the call over the weekend in Dar es Salaam while presiding over the first Tanzania Liver Cancer Conference.

Dr Mfaume said research also will help identify the causes of liver cancer and point the way to improved methods of diagnosis and treatment.

According to him, studies are needed to determine the scope of the liver cancer problem in Tanzania. "We have suggested that the studies focus on urban regions because it's probable that the indicators differ from those for rural residents," he noted

In a study published in 2022 in the Journal of Hepatology, scientists from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and partner institutions state that liver cancer was among the top three causes of cancer death in 46 countries and was among the top five causes of cancer death in 90 countries worldwide.

In 2020, an estimated 905,700 people were diagnosed with the disease, and 830,200 people died from liver cancer globally.

Tanzania is experiencing rising cancer incidence and mortality. In 2022 there were more than 26,000 deaths from cancer. Of 40,464 new cases in 2020, the leading cancers were cervical (25 per cent), breast (10 per cent) and prostate (9 per cent).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health NCDs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Liver cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the liver. Cancer starts when cells in the body begin to grow out of control; its causes are related to infections by C or B hepatitis virus, alcohol consumption, smoking, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, diabetes, and iron overload, among other causes.

Dr Mfaume further advised the general public to seek medical attention as soon as they see symptoms such as fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine and light-coloured stools instead of resorting to alternative medicine.

The majority of people visit hospitals when the condition is at an advanced stage, making it difficult to treat, he added.

"We recognise the significance of alternative medicine but it is necessary to go for screening to be sure of what you are dealing with," he said.

He said at the primary health care level the government provides hepatitis B screening services as part of preventing cancer liver.

Prior to the conference, Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) conducted Hepatitis B free screening in which among the 684 people three people were diagnosed with the disease, according to Dr Mfaume.

MNH Executive Director Professor Mohammed Janabi said early detection was crucial to ensure an individual received proper treatment and care.

"We advise individuals to get screened even if they don't feel ill. Liver treatments have varying levels but on average it is approximately 30m/- and medication is provided in cycles which are administered at six cycles," he said.

There is hope, according to Prof Janabi, because the condition may be cured if discovered in its early stages and there is a vaccination.