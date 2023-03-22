Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Primary Elections Date Set

ZANU PF political commissar Mike Bimha has announced that the ruling party's primary elections will be held Saturday.

The internal elections were postponed last week as a result of an 'overwhelming' response from candidates.

Speaking at a media briefing in Harare, Bimha said internal proceedings have been completed with the politburo issuing a stamp of approval on the candidates paving way for primary elections.

"After the approval by politburo the first secretary of the ruling party Zanu PF Emmerson Mnangagwa directed that primary elections for Zanu PF this year must be held this Saturday the 25th of March.

"The 49 member politburo went through numerous CVs that were submitted culminating into a full list of those approved candidates.

"The primary elections will be overseen by senior politburo members in their respective provinces."

Prior to the politburo meeting Zanu PF candidates had already started canvassing for support in their respective constituencies.

Bimha added that the majority of candidates that submitted their particulars had sailed through.

"The thrust in all these exercises was that everyone who meets the criteria must come to the party. We discouraged any member from coming and trying to block any candidate who met the criteria. This time around we said everyone who wants to contest must come forward," he added.