Kenya: Azimio to Hold Protests Every Monday, Thursday, Raila Announces

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition will now hold their resistance protest every Monday and Thursday to agitate the President William Ruto administration to address their demands which include high cost of living among other issues.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, the Azimio La Umoja Leader Raila Odinga mentioned that the opposition coalition will hold double protest to protect Kenyans from the actions of the brutal Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime.

"In the second phase of our protest and due to public demand we shall hold the protest every Monday and Thursday beginning next week," said Odinga.

He insisted that that the opposition coalition will not retreat or surrender until the government address their concerns.

On Monday and Thursday they have threatened to proceed to State House and present a pettion to the President demanding the reduction of the high cost of living and electoral reforms.

On electoral reforms, they are pushing for the halt of the reconstitution of IEBC commissioners, opening of the IEBC servers and reinstatement of the Cherera four back to the poll agency.