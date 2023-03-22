Kenya: Rights Lobby Condemn Excessive Force By Police During Azimio Protests

Nairobi — A Human rights lobby has condemned what they described heavy handedness by police during Monday's anti-government protests led by Opposition stalwart Raila Odinga.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), Muhuri and Constitution and Reform Education Consortium (CRECO) criticized the manner in which police handled the protests which saw the death of at least one person in Kisumu and an unknown number of injuries.

"The conduct of the police that was characterized by unlawful arrests, excessive and violent use of force, injuries, killings and restriction of movements was uncalled for and a stark reminder of the dark dictatorial tactics of the KANU- Kenyatta and Moi regimes," the rights lobby said Monday.

They argued that the actions by security agents contradict the expected transition in the Constitution from "a police force to a service and regime to democratic police."

"The Constitution under Article 244 (c) provides that the National Police Service SHALL comply with fundamental standards of human rights and freedoms,"

They what they described as "barbaric conduct by the state and the police which have refused to transform since the colonial times," the rights lobby argued that "police have and continues to be used as a tool of political repression and weaponization by the ruling elite to settle political scores."

The Rights groups said that the move by the government attempting to bar the opposition and Kenyans from picketing put a test to the country's constitution.

"This interpretation is misguided and faulty-for in the Constitution, there is no limitation on this basis and the Public Order Act does not grant the police power to approve or disapprove any public gatherings," they added.

They called for the unconditional release of all those unlawfully arrested, action for the perpetrators and a guarantee for non-repetition.

The rights groups appealed to the Government to address the challenges facing Kenyans such as high cost of living as a matter of priority to cushion Kenyans from suffering.