Kenya: M-Pesa, Safaricom Most Brands Loved By Women

Nairobi — M-Pesa and Safaricom are the two most popular brands among women in Kenya.

Airtel, Equity Bank, and Naivas followed respectfully.

This is according to a report that was released by BSD Group and Ipsos yesterday, elaborating on the consumer behavior of women nationwide.

The study was carried out between February and March 2023.

Ipsos Kenya Managing Director Chris Githaiga pointed out that the study seeks to bridge the knowledge and insight gap in understanding the female consumer market.

"This is a huge opportunity for most brands that actively seek to engage women as an opportunity for growth since women play a critical role in our economy. They truly control multiple market segments - through their influence and purchasing power," he said.

"97% of adult women play a key role in purchase of products or services used in their households and on average, 78% of their income goes to household purchases. Additionally, the percentage of female-headed households is increasing and can no longer be ignored."

On the brand side, there were significant gains made by other body care brands, such as Nice & Lovely's hair products and equipment, which moved from the 35th spot in 2022 to the 26th spot in 2023.

In contrast, Vaseline, which held the 15th position in 2022, dropped to the 49th position in 2023.

Among healthcare providers, the Aga Khan Hospital maintained its position in 2023, ranking in 24th place. However, other healthcare providers saw a decline in popularity, with Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital dropping from the 28th position in 2022 to the 86th position in 2023.

The biggest losers among the top 100 most-loved brands by women in 2023 include Arimis, which fell from the 5th position in 2022 to the 19th position in 2023.

Similarly, Always Sanitary pads, which held the 6th position in 2022, dropped to the 18th position in 2023.

The Top 100 Most Loved Brands by Women in Kenya serves as a first step towards exploring the power of women's markets, with various studies globally indicating that women form a massively profitable audience that needs keen attention, both locally and globally.