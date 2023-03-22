Kenya: We Will Provide a Conducive Environment for Investment, President Ruto Says

Nairobi — The Government will provide a sound and predictable investor environment in the country.

President William Ruto said a more impartial and transparent regulatory framework will help inspire investor confidence.

He said he will not compromise in his quest to maintaining a standard of management and governance that will stimulate capital markets activities.

"It is our intention to give comfort to investors through credible and effective institutions and reactivate our dormant Central Depository investor accounts," he said.

He made the remarks on Wednesday during the Laptrust Imara I-REIT official listing by introduction on the Main Investment Market Segment of the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

The President committed to ensure that the business environment in Kenya is secure and conducive on a sustainable basis.

"We will take robust measures to honour and respect the rights of all and demonstrate that no one is above the law by decisively combating impunity, lawlessness and disorder."

He observed that there is urgent need to reverse the negative post-pandemic that has seen Kenya's Foreign Direct Investment stagnate.

"It is our firm agenda to turn the situation around and take aggressive measures to return our economy as a leading destination of international investments."

In particular, the President pledged to help revitalise by enlisting the participation of more enterprises as well as multinational firms that have set up operations in Kenya.

"Listing these vital actors will deepen and invigorate the capital markets considerably."

Present were Cabinet Secretaries Njuguna Ndung'u (Treasury), Charles Hinga (Housing), Capital Markets Authority Board Chairman Ugas Mohamed, Nairobi Securities Exchange Chairman Kiprono Kittony, CPF Financial Services Group Managing Director Hosea Kili, Retirement Benefits Authority Chairman Nelson Havi, among others. - Presidential Communication Service