Kenya: Cabinet Reinstates TVET Curriculum Certification Council

Nairobi — Cabinet has restored the operation of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training - Curriculum Development Assessment and Certification Council (TVET-CDACC)

The decision was made in line with the goal of enhancing the ability of TVETs to equip the youth with skills.

"Cabinet rescinded the decision of Cabinet in the last Administration abolishing the Technical & Vocation Education & Training -Curriculum Development Assessment and Certification Council, re-establishing the same (TVET-CDACC)," a Cabinet brief stated on Tuesday.

"This is as part of the administration's plan on enhancing the equipping the youth with technical skills to help them better contribute to our national development."

In doing so, the Cabinet reversed an earlier decision made during the tenure of President Uhuru Kenyatta abolishing the TVET-CDACC in 2022.

According to the Cabinet, re-establishing TVET-CDACC will anchor the development of a learner-centered, flexible, and a demand-driven and industry-led TVET curricula for training institutions.

"This measure secures examination, assessment, and competence certification as the lynch-pin for the Administration's Transformative Plan for the nation, espoused as the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA)," the dispatch containing Tuesday's Cabinet resolutions stated.

In early March 2023, Principal Secretary to the Department of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Esther Muoria made public the plans arguing that polytechnics and TVET institutions had already developed systems of examining their learners.

Muoria was speaking during the Young Africa works-Youth employ ability project partners technical forum in Naivasha.

She said the government will ensure a 70/30 per cent Industry/College training curriculum, where students take 70 per cent training in the industry and the remaining 30 per cent in the college.

"I have already directed my officers to develop a database of all industries in the country with which we shall partner in skills delivery," Mworia said on January 31.

Privatization Bill

The Cabinet also gave its approval to the Privatization Bill, 2023, which gives the Treasury the authority to sell off publicly held companies without first receiving bureaucratic consent from the parliament.

The Cabinet stated that the bill will repeal the Privatization Act, 2005 ushering in a more facilitative and non-inhibiting legal and policy framework that will oversee privatization in the country.

According to the Cabinet, the sale of non-strategic, non-performing public entities will help improve the upgrade of infrastructure and the delivery of services to Kenyans.

"To support the state's divestiture from non-strategic sectors of our national life, Cabinet approved the Privatization Bill," the report from the Cabinet stated.

"The revised policy shift seeks to revitalize Kenya's Capital Markets through the review of the framework for State divestiture as part of a wider reform process targeting Public Enterprises."

Moreover, privatization will reduce demand for public resources and raise more money to support the government's development program.