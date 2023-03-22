Kenya: Azimio Serves Notice to Police on Upcoming Protests

22 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The Azimio Coalition on Wednesday formally served the police with the notice of their planned demonstration scheduled for February 27 and 30, 2023.

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni said they handed the notice to the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome in compliance with the law.

"The media is now our witness that we have complied like we did last time but the police denied it," Kioni said.

Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei had declared Azimio Monday's protest illegal on grounds that they failed to duly notify the police three days in advance.

The Constitution provides for the right to peaceful assembly and protest.

The Public Order Act, Cap 56 of the Laws of Kenya, provides that anyone planning a public gathering or demonstration must notify the police at least three days in advance.

Azimio Leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday announced that the coalition will subsequently hold their protests twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays as a response to what he cited as "public demand".

Kioni urged his supporters to be peaceful in the scheduled protests maintaining that the police should not provoke them as it will be peaceful.

"The police should not stop angry and agitated Kenyans from airing their views because it is their constitutional right," he said.

Lowering the high cost of living, and the need for electoral reforms are some of the issues that the Azimio Coalition is pushing for and wants President William Ruto to address.

"We will not relent in the fight for justice," Odinga said on Tuesday.

The former Prime Minister alleges that his August 2022 presidential victory was stolen and has refused to acknowledge the legitimacy of President Ruto.

President Ruto has in the meantime warned that he will decisively deal with "economic terrorists".

