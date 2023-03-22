Kenya: President Ruto to Visit Kisii, Nyamira Counties With Basket of Goodies

Kisii — President William Ruto is set to make his maiden three-day visit to Gusii region since he was elected in August last year and launch several projects and tour Kuria in Migori Migori county.

State House Spokesperson, Hussein Mohamed said the Head of State will commission upgrading of 33.3 km Gekano-Rigoma-Amabuko , Nyabohanse -kumumwamu, Nyaburu-Oboke-Ragwe roads and Commission Kegati Water project.

Briefing the press at Kisii Depot Cereals and Produce Board yesterday, Mohamed said Ruto will hold meetings with leaders in the regions.

He said farmers in Kisii and Nyamira counties have received subsidized fertilizer through the government's subsidy program to boost agricultural production and foster food security.

"The subsidy program is meant to cushion farmers against the high cost of fertilizer, increase agricultural production, and address food insecurity" Mohamed said.

He said farmers can access fertilizer at a cost of Ksh. 3,500 per bag up from ksh 7,500, adding, the government has put measures in place to keep off brokers and cartels and ensure the farmers get the fertilizer they deserve.

The government noted the officer would supply more than 300,000 metric tons of various types of fertilizer, adding 1 m bags of fertilizer worth Ksh. 3.7 b had been distributed.

Kisii county has 134,528 farmers and have received 7,800 bags of 50 kg fertilizer while Nyamira has 80170 farmers and has received 2,780 bags of fertilizer" Mohamed said, adding, farmers access the fertilizer digitally.

"Digitization is important for efficiency, enhances traceability, accountability and transparency in fertilizer distribution" Hussein said, adding farmers can access fertilizer at Kenya national trading Corporation and cereal depots.

On housing, he said 46,027 housing Units are under construction nationally, adding nine sites have been earmarked and will create 43000 jobs, adding counties have availed 4000 acres for the project.