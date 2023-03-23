Zimbabwe: PSL Suspends Dynamos' Team Manager Chihoro Over Juju Antics

DYNAMOS are already hogging the limelight for the wrong reasons barely one match into the 2023 Premier Soccer League season.

The topflight league's governing body, Premier Soccer League, Wednesday revealed they have suspended Dynamos team manager Richard Chihoro from conducting his club duties for alleged acts of misconduct.

Chihoro caused a stir during Dynamos' opening match of the season against Hwange at Babourfields Stadium on Saturday after being filmed sprinkling unknown substance on the opponent's goal line area during halftime of the clash in a suspected case of 'juju.'

Dynamos had failed to break the deadlock in the first half, despite creating a lot of chances.

The incident which occurred just before the start of the second half led to disturbances after Hwange goalkeeper Nedrick Madeya was confronted by a Dynamos supporter who grabbed his white towel before setting it ablaze.

The PSL has summoned Chihoro to appear before a disciplinary committee.

The league announced the development in a statement, adding that Chihoro will be banned from conducting his duties until the matter has been finalised.

The disciplinary proceedings are set to take place on April 5.

"Mr Chihoro will not be allowed anywhere near the team bus, changing rooms or to sit in the technical area during PSL matches until the matter has been finalised," PSL wrote yesterday.

"Mr Chihoro is being charged for breaching Order 31 of the PSL Rules and Regulations which makes it an act of misconduct on the part of a player, official, servants or duly authorised (express or implied) representatives of a club who;

31.2.16 Commits any act or makes any statement, either orally or in writing or has been responsible for conduct which is considered ungentlemanly, insulting or improper behaviour, or likely to bring the game, sponsors, any member, the League, ZIFA, CAF or FIFA into disrepute.

31.2.17 Behaves in a manner which brings the League or any of its sponsors into disrepute or endangers the welfare of the League."