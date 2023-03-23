Tanzania: President Samia, Mwinyi Lauded for New Political Trend

Zanzibar — THE Tanzania Centre for Democracy (TCD) has hailed President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi for initiating reforms that have led to a new political dispensation.

The centre said the new political dispensation that led to a return of freedom of expression in Tanzania was the right path to smooth politics.

"We have started to enjoy political freedom in the country. Thanks to Dr Samia and Dr Mwinyi for levelling the ground," Mr Mbarouk Seif, TCD's Deputy chairperson said at the launch of the 'Dialogue platform for political parties at district level' for Mjini District, Unguja, on Monday.

The dialogue launching event was a development of a programme which TCD unveiled last month for conducting political dialogues at district levels in efforts to further spread political consensus among the people.

On the same day when unveiled the programme, the TCD launched such political dialogue in Ilala District, with the aim of uniting the leaders of political parties in the district.

This followed a series of meetings at the top level, where national leaders from different political parties saw the importance of working with President Dr Samia in implementing her 4Rs, which stand for Reconciliation, Resiliency, Reforms and Rebuilding.

Mr Seif said the ongoing political dialogue involving top political leaders and lifting of the ban on rallies was among several indications the country is heading in the right direction.

The observation was also echoed by Mr Yusuph Mbungiro, Deputy chairperson of the Technical Committee, who emphasised that effective and inclusive dialogue among political parties is an essential element of democratic politics.

Mr Mbungiro said the 'dialogue platform at district level' will also be launched in Pemba's Chake-chake District and that it is an opportunity for political leaders at that level to promote effective and inclusive dialogue among political parties as it is an essential element of democratic politics.

The meeting held at Kidongo-Chekundu hospital premises involved political leaders from CCM, ACT-Wazalendo, CHADEMA and CUF who discussed topics on 'Multiparty system in the country and political tolerance.'

Mr Mussa Shehe from United States of America (USA) Embassy in Dar es Salaam, which is among supporters of the TCD's political parties dialogue programme said the US was pleased to see promising political development in the country guided by Dr Samia's 4Rs.

He said the US under President Joe Biden was interested to see countries including Tanzania record admirable development in various sectors such as health care, smooth democracy (improved civic space with political freedom) that allows people exercise their rights to elect leaders and freedom of expression.

Ms Likele Shungu, Programme Officer of the TCD, explained about the history of the centre which was founded in 2005.

The centre is a non -religious, non -partisan and not - for - profit non - governmental organisation founded by Parliamentary Political Parties.

Current members are Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM), Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA), the Civic United Front (CUF), National Convention for Construction and Reform Mageuzi (NCCR Mageuzi), and Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT- Wazalendo).

She explained that the objectives of establishing the centre was to serve as a cross-party platform for parliamentary parties to cooperate in building and strengthening a culture for multiparty democracy through dialogue, consultation, strategising and implementing an agenda for democratic development.