Tanzania: Samatta Wary of Cranes Might

TAIFA Stars skipper Mbwana Samatta has reiterated that the double-header Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Uganda is very important for them to snatch maximum points.

The two sides meet in the first-leg match at Suez Canal Stadium in Egypt tomorrow in a tense group F encounter both searching for maximum points.

Thereafter, the two teams will meet again in a reverse duel at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday next week to finish their lined up two back to back engagements.

"I think in East Africa, Uganda are the only team that gives us a tough match, there has never been an easy match versus Uganda.

"But, we are also improving and I am sure that as time goes by, they will no longer be troubling us because our team is also getting better," he said.

Commenting on the influence of the new coach Adel Amrouche in the squad, Samatta replied that so far, it is too early to assess him because he is still adapting to the team as such, he deserve enough time to settle.

"Of course, his first training session with us was good because he tried to show us what he wants to see being implemented in the team," he said.

However, as it stands in group F, Algeria top the pile with 6 points after winning both two games played while Niger scoops the second slot with 2 points in the bag generated after stamping two draws.

On third place are Taifa Stars with a point similar to fourth slot occupants Uganda, thus making the two double-header games between them very difficult and decisive fixtures.

Friday's clash will be the first assignment for Amrouche who is eager to drive the country's flag bearers to AFCON finals.

His full squad comprises of the following players with their clubs in brackets: Aishi Manula (Simba), Beno Kakolanya (Simba), Metacha Mnata (Young Africans), Kibwana Shomari (Young Africans) and Datius Peter (Kagera Sugar).

Others are Yahya Mbegu (Ihefu), David Luhende (Kagera Sugar), Dickson Job (Young Africans), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Young Africans), Abdallah Mfuko (Kagera Sugar), Ibrahim Baka (Young Africans) and Mudathir Yahya (Young Africans).

It also has Sospeter Bajana (Azam), Mzamiru Yassin (Simba), Yusuph Kagoma (Singida Big Stars) Ramadhani Makame (Bodrumspor-Turkey), Abdul Suleiman (Azam), Edmund John (Geita Gold), Feisal Salum (Young Africans) and Khalid Habib (KMKM FC).

The squad also has Anuary Jabir (Kagera Sugar), Simon Msuva (Al-Qadsiah-Saudi Arabia), Mbwana Samatta (KRC Genk-Belgium), Novatus Dismas (Zulte Waregem-Saudi Arabia), Kelvin John (KRC Genk-Belgium), Ben Starkie (Basford United-England) and Haji Mnonga (Aldershot Town United-England).

The list also contain Ally Msengi (Swallows-South Africa), Himid Mao (Ghazi El Mahalla SC-Egypt) and Said Khamis (Al-Fujairah-UAE).